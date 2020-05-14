Gruesome murders: Bodies of two kids found in car three days after kidnapping

The bodies of two minor children, who went missing three days, were found in a car on Wednesday. They were brutally killed by hitting a heavy object on their heads, according to the post-mortem reports.

The bodies were found in a car parked in Karachi’s Nusrat Bhutto Colony near the New Nazimabad area, said the Manghopir police. The car’s windows were covered with dust and it was locked from inside, the police said, adding that the kids were killed at least two days ago.

The police said they were informed about the car’s presence by locals after which they reached the site and found the children dead. The bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medico-legal formalities and the deceased were identified as four-year-old Danish Zubair and seven-year-old Obaid Saeed, the police said.

The police said both the children went missing on Sunday and after a day-long search, their families registered a kidnapping case over their disappearance on Monday at the Manghopir police station. However, they were found dead yesterday.

The post-mortem examinations were conducted by Dr Abid at the ASH. According to assistant police surgeon Dr Saleem, the heads of both the children were hit with a heavy object due to which their skulls were damaged.

The death certificates show signs of serious injuries on the heads of both the children. There was, however, no evidence of sexual abuse. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their families.

According to SHO Gul Muhammad Awan, they had launched a hunt to catch the killers and they had added Section 302 of murder in the FIR. The actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. But the police say they suspect that the kids were killed due to “enmity between the culprits and the victims’ families”. On Wednesday, their funeral prayers were offered near their residences and later the victims were laid to rest at Muhammad Shah Graveyard amid tears and sobs.