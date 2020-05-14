Protection rules against corona issued for barber shops, gyms

LAHORE:On the recommendation of Technical Working Group (TWG), the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for barber shops, salons and gyms/health clubs to prevent Covid-19 spread.

The Covid-19 is a highly transmissible disease which spreads through respiratory droplets produced during coughing, sneezing and talking to the infected person. Touching eyes, mouth and nose with contaminated hands transmits the virus that affects the respiratory system. Most of the precautionary measures are common and must be followed by barber shops, salons and gyms/health clubs. However, some precautions are exclusive to each category of outlets.

According to the government instructions and SOPs, the barbershops, salons and gyms/health clubs are required to observe the following precautionary measures to avoid the disease spread. Among the common precautionary measures for barbershops, salons and gyms/health clubs are: the essential services which cannot be managed at home like haircut shall be admissible at barber shops only; face shave shall be discouraged. The facility for hand washing with soap or sanitizer must be provided at the barber shops. Barbers must wash hands with soap before haircut of every customer. Both barber and customer shall wear masks. Avoid overcrowding by providing service to customers on appointment only. Follow one customer at a time policy. No hand shake or hugging is allowed.

The barbershops must be well lit and ventilated having open windows and doors or fitted with exhaust fan.

Avoid use of towel. Furniture, doors, chairs and other places should be disinfected with 0.05% chlorine solution prepared on a daily basis. All used tools and customer chair must be disinfected with chlorine solution before haircut of every customer.

Metallic tools like scissors, nail cutter, tweezer, etc., should be disinfected with alcohol-based disinfectant. Chlorine should be avoided due to its corrosive action which may damage the tolls.

The approved awareness material regarding Covid-19 should be displayed in the shop at prominent places; Urdu version of the SOPs is appended for wider circulation. For salons, the management must ensure that no customer should e allowed in the waiting area. Limit customer number up to 50 per cent of total salon capacity at a time and two meter square inter-customer distance should be maintained. If the salon is air-conditioned, the ventilation should be ensured after one hour by opening doors and windows or exhaust fan should be operative all the time.

Use disposable foam, sponge and other porous tools and discard them after single use. For gymnasium/health club, the management must ensure maintaining two meter distance between members from one another even if that involves leaving one machine empty. The availability of additional sanitizer and wipes for members and staff must be ensured near all types of machinery/equipment.