Condolences

LAHORE: PPP has expressed grief over the death of senior photojournalist, council member Lahore Press Club and the party’s official photographer Mubarik Ali, also known as Chacha Mubarik in journalistic and political circles. Chacha Mubarik was admitted to hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage a few days ago and breathed his last on Wednesday at Lahore General Hospital. He had experience of over three decades in the field of photojournalism and remained associated with various media organisations, besides serving as an official photographer of PPP. Senior PPP leaders including former Punjab governor Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, President Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Aslam Gill, Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Aurangzeb Burki, Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Ch Manzur and others expressed grief over the death of photojournalist.