Fraud accused remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of four accused in the AG Office Rs280 million fraud case until June 1. The court extended the judicial remand of Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah, Accountant General Office Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz and Qamar Zaman. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused persons with the connivance of each other embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.