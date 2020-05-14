close
Thu May 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Cop with suspected coronavirus infection dies

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

LAHORE: A 41-year-old cop reportedly died of cardiac seizure here on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Shamas was posted at Harbanspura police station. He was also suspected to be infected with coronavirus and his sample was sent to the laboratory for confirmation.

Meanwhile another police officer self-quarantined himself after he had tested positive for coronavirus infection. The police officer named Liaqat served at the CCPO office. The tests of police officers and subordinates who had come in contact with the infected officer will also be carried out.

