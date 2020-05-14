City to have 12 urban forests using Japanese method

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to create 12 urban forests in the provincial metropolis using the Japanese method Miyawaki.

Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps to build dense, native forests especially in urban areas. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years.

In Lahore, work on four Miyawaki forests has been started. These four projects included Miyawaki urban forestation at Botanical Gardens Jallo where a total of 1,700 different plants were planted on a total area of 1.5 kanal, second is urban forestation at Greater Iqbal Park where 2,550 plants were planted on 2.25 kanal land, third is Miyawaki forest at Faisal Town C-Block Park where 1,350 trees were planted and fourth is Quainchi stop where over 1,000 trees were planted.

PHA Lahore Director General Muzaffar Khan while talking with The News said that the authority would create artificial tree plantation "Miyawaki" at 12 different locations in the city.

“We are creating artificial forests based on climatic conditions in which we are planting 16 types of trees, including jamun, mango, sage, mulberry and bamboo,” he said adding trees are an invaluable gift of nature and their presence is equally important to humans, animals and birds alike. He said that different types of trees in the artificial forest would be useful in removing hazardous chemicals from the atmosphere. He maintained that employees of the authority especially field staff deserved special congratulations on creating Miyawaki in the city in such a short time.