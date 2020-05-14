26,295 cases registered for violations in two months

LAHORE: Punjab police registered 26,295 cases against violators of Section 144 and 1,105 cases against hoarders since 16th March.

Police teams established 927 pickets where 268,816 vehicles and 627,981 motorcycles were checked. On these police pickets, among 1,262,750 checked citizens 765,552 were released on warning.

Security bonds were taken from 51,950 persons, whereas 24,980 citizens were arrested by lodging 26,295 FIRs in violation against Section 144 and 26,863 citizens were released on bail whereas actions were taken against 5,105 shops and 248 restaurants.

Likewise, 1,105 cases were registered against hoarding and legal action had been taken against 1,662 accused and 1,124 accused were arrested whereas 538 were released on bail. In this regard, 1,608,275kg wheat, 337,765kg sugar, 250,801 masks, 999 sanitizers, 28 medical equipment and 153,580 other food items were recovered from the hoarders.

Police teams provided awareness to 314,227 citizens and helped 294,048 citizens. On previous day, 927 pickets were established where 3,972 heavy vehicles and 7,496 motorcycles were checked.

On these police pickets, among 15,080 checked citizens, 6,744 were released on warning. Security bonds were taken from 511 citizens, 219 violators were arrested whereas 51 accused were released on bail.

Collectively, 270 accused were nominated in 139 FIRs whereas legal action was taken against 63 shops and one restaurant. Likewise, 54 cases were registered and legal action was taken against 51 persons, 49 persons were arrested whereas two were released on bail. Police teams provided Corona awareness to 4,190 citizens and helped 2,440 citizens.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have checked 230,805 citizens at pickets and issued warnings to 219,453 people on their unnecessary movement since the imposition of the partial lockdown.

Around 4,453 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and released after taking warranty bonds. Almost 207,897 vehicles, including 117,310 motorcycles, 29,526 auto-rickshaws, 6,149 taxis, 43,960 cars and 10,952 bigger vehicles, were stopped at the police pickets and the vehicles owners/drivers were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement. As many as 8,049 vehicles were impounded on different violations.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 363 cases against irresponsible and rash drivers, installation of prohibited gas cylinders and displaying fake or green registration plates during the last week.

The PHP teams also reunited two lost children with their parents and rendered 806 general helps.

Valuables reduce to ashes: Household items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house in Kamahan Road on Wednesday.

Cause of fire was said to be short circuit in main electric wire.

Two fire related incidents one in a house in R Block, DHA Phase-II and another in a shop in Thokar Niaz Baig area were also reported.

On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scenes and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incidents.