Rain forecast

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and central parts and is likely to persist until today (Thursday). According to Met Department, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Mianwali.