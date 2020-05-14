close
Thu May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020

Rain forecast

Lahore

May 14, 2020

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper and central parts and is likely to persist until today (Thursday). According to Met Department, rain-thunderstorm, with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm, is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock and Mianwali.

