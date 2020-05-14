CM Usman Buzdar to lay foundation stones of various projects today

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Dera Ghazi Khan from Islamabad on Wednesday and will spend a busy day there today.

He will lay the foundation stones of various projects in DG Khan. He will also lay the foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhmmad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology. In the first phase, 10-bed hospital will be constructed and Rs 4 billion will be spent on the project.

The CM will also lay the foundation stone of Punjab Modern Intercity Bus Terminal and this project will cost Rs. 33 crore. Usman Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of the expansion project of Junction Bridge Daat for easing traffic flow of the four provinces and this project will cost Rs 40 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of Gajani Sapar project in order to save the fertile land from river breach and the project is estimated to cost Rs 63 crore and 60 lac. He will chair a meeting of officers from different departments at Commissioner’s Office there. He will issue directions to the officers regarding law and order, development projects and other affairs along with getting briefing on the projects.

He will present a cheque for more than Rs 26 crore to the Mepco officials to provide electricity to the deprived inhabitants of Tausna and Koh-e-Sulaman tehsils for the provision of electricity facility.