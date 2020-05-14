close
Thu May 14, 2020
BCB coach Ashiqur contracts Covid-19

A
Agencies
May 14, 2020

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board's development coach Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed here. The former Under-19 pacer, who featured in the Bangladesh side in the 2002 World Cup, has played 15 first-class matches and 18 List A games in a career spanning over six years. "I got admitted today afternoon," Rahman said.

