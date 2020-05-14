Akhtar hits back at ICC

LAHORE: Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at the International Cricket Council (ICC), subtly accusing it biased after the governing body's account publicly mocked the former fast bowler's tweet online. Akhtar, in a tweet earlier this week, had claimed that despite being retired he would still dismiss Australian ace Steven Smith on the fourth ball following "three hurting bouncers". The ICC, supposedly an impartial body, had reacted to Akhtar's remarks by sandwiching his tweet between two Michael Jordan screenshots from his trending documentary "The Last Dance". The sequence was supposed to poke fun at Rawalpindi Express' statement. Considering the fact that Akhtar is 44 and played his last ODI almost a decade ago in 2011, his claim to get Smith - arguably the top Test batsman in the world - out on the fourth ball was a bit bizarre. However, Akhtar did not like that the ICC jumped in a matter it should not have an opinion on, and labelled it as a sign of “how the state of affairs are run there.”