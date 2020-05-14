POA initiates virtual meetings

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has initiated the virtual meetings and services in the wake of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic. “The First Virtual Session of Pakistan Olympic Association was held on 12th May, 2020 in which various representatives of National Federations, Provincial Olympic Associations, Departments and M Inam Butt, Chairman Athletes Commission of POA participated,” the POA said in a press release on Wednesday. Efforts of Karachi Sports Forum to help the affected sports personnel were applauded, the NOC said. The attendees recognized the need to hold deliberations and discussions through the Virtual Platform. “The session concluded by creating a working group to monitor and formulate the training processes for athletes during the course of social distancing and further urged the sports community of Pakistan to develop strategies to reduce the risks during sporting activities as has been advised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” the POA said.