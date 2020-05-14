Hodgson has no fears over Premier League return

LONDON: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is ready to take part in the Premier League’s proposed restart during the coronavirus crisis despite being in the vulnerable age group. Hodgson is the oldest manager in Premier League history at 72, potentially putting the former England coach in danger if he contracts the virus.

But Hodgson said he had no fears about getting back to work if the Premier League stick to their plan to let clubs start training next week. Asked if he would be able to return, Hodgson told beIN SPORTS: "Yes. No concerns. Age is age. It’s how you feel really. Your age doesn’t necessarily relate to your fitness or how you’re feeling, or your capacity to do a job." Hodgson, whose long managerial career has included stints at Liverpool and Inter Milan, said he had used the enforced break since the Premier League was suspended in March to work on his fitness.