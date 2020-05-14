close
Thu May 14, 2020
Japan Olympic fencer turns to food delivery

Sports

TOKYO: With the Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus, top Japanese fencer Ryo Miyake has swapped his metal mask and foil for a bike and backpack as a Tokyo UberEats deliveryman.

The 29-year-old, who won silver in the team foil at the 2012 London Olympics and was itching to compete in a home Games, says the job keeps him in shape physically and mentally -- and brings in much-needed cash. "I started this for two reasons -- to save money for travelling (to future competitions) and to keep myself in physical shape," he told AFP. "I see how much I am earning on the phone, but the number is not just money for me. It’s a score to keep me going." Japanese media have depicted Miyake as a poor amateur struggling to make ends meet but he himself asked for his three corporate sponsorships to be put on hold -- even if that means living off savings.

