Wahab, Amir, Hasan axed from PCB Contract List

ISLAMABAD: Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq defended experience pace trio’s omission from the list of 18-players awarded Central Contracts, saying that Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir’s exclusion had nothing to do with their decision not to play Test cricket.

Besides, the Central Contracts, three leading youngsters have been included in the list of newly introduced Emerging Category list.

Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the 18-player men’s central contract list for the 2020-21 season, which will come into effect from July 1.

In a video press conference and question and answer session with the sports scribes Wednesday, Misbah said that Hasan Ali was sidelined on his form and fitness while young pacers were preferred over Wahab and Amir in awarding contracts. “Look we cannot go beyond a set numbers. Wahab and Amir’s exclusion has nothing to do with their decision not to play Test cricket. The fact of the matter is that we preferred youngsters on whom we have lot of future hopes. Wahab and Amir can still play for Pakistan in whichever format they are willing to. The duo will be having the same status as is there for Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. As far as Hasan Ali is concerned he is not fit and ready for international cricket. The PCB is fully trying to have him fit and ready as soon as possible.” Misbah also defended Sarfraz Ahmad inclusion in category ‘B’ despite the fact he hardly played any international cricket for the last six months. “He is very much there in our future plan. What changed however, is our preference. Rizwan Ahmad at the moment is our first choice keeper followed by Sarfraz Ahmad who lost his place on the team more due to his form and fitness.”

Misbah made it clear that basically there were 18 cricketers awarded contracts. “We have included three Haider Ali, Harris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain in newly introduced Emerging Category list-purely on the talent and abilities they have shown. It was my suggestion that was supported by PCB Chairman.”

Two glaring omissions in this newly introduced emerging category, however, are Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Musa Khan. Musa has not only played Test cricket he has shown immense potential as a pacer and so did Rohail as batsman for Pakistan Under-19 and Emerging side where he single handedly won the Asia Cup for Pakistan, beating India on the way. Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmad were the two new faces in the 18-player men’s central contract list for the 2020-21 season, which will come into effect from July 1. Naseem Shah became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a fifer and a hat-trick in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Karachi and Rawalpindi, respectively. Iftikhar, who had the best average and strike rate in T20Is amongst the Pakistan batsmen, played two Tests, two ODIs and seven T20Is in the 2019-20 season.

Naseem’s bowling partner Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took the most Test wickets for Pakistan in the 2019-20 season, is one of the four players to get promotions.

Contract lists: Category A: Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (Central Punjab/Karachi Kings), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Northern/Lahore Qalandars).

Category B: Abid Ali (Sindh/Lahore Qalandars), Asad Shafiq (Sindh/Multan Sultans), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings), Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators), Shadab Khan (Northern/Islamabad United), Shan Masood (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans), Yasir Shah (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi).

Category C: Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings), Imad Wasim (Northern/Karachi Kings), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab/Quetta Gladiators), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars)

Emerging Players’ Category: Haider Ali (Northern/Peshawar Zalmi), Haris Rauf (Northern/Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)