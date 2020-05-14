France bats away China anger over Taiwan arms deal

PARIS: France on Wednesday batted away criticism by China over a weapons deal with Taiwan, saying everyone’s focus at this time should be on fighting the coronavirus epidemic.

The foreign ministry stressed that under a 1994 agreement that re-established ties with Beijing, France respected the so-called one-China policy recognising Taiwan as part of China.

"In this context, France strictly respects the contractual agreements that it formed with Taiwan and nothing has changed in its position since 1994," a ministry statement said. "Faced with the COVID-19 crisis, all our attention and all our efforts should be focused on the fight against the pandemic," it added.

China called on France on Tuesday to cancel a weapons contract with Taiwan, warning the deal with the self-ruled island could harm diplomatic relations between Paris and Beijing.

Taiwan’s navy said last month it would upgrade the 25-year-old missile interference system of French-built Lafayette frigates, whose sale three decades ago had raised diplomatic tensions.

Taiwanese media said the deal was worth over Tw$800 million ($26.8 million) to buy the Dagaie MK2 decoy launcher from a unit of French group DCI.

A source close to the matter told AFP the Taiwanese defence ministry has a contract to modernise its six French-made frigates.