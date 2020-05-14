Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

GENEVA: The new coronavirus may never go away and populations around the world will have to learn to live with it, the World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday.

As some countries around the world begin gradually easing lockdown restrictions imposed in a bid to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, the WHO said it may never be wiped out entirely. The virus first emerged in Wuhan in China late last year and has since infected more than 4.2 million people and killed nearly 300,000 worldwide.