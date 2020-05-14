Israel waging ‘imaginary battle’ against Iran troops in Syria: Hizbullah

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hizbullah chief Hassan Nasrallah charged on Wednesday that Israel had been waging an "imaginary battle" against Iranian troops in Syria, insisting that Tehran had sent only "military advisers and experts".

But he conceded that Israel was attacking targets "linked to missile production in Syria", saying the Jewish state feared that the manufacturing of "precision missiles" could spell "new dangers" for Israel.

Nasrallah also denied Iran and its allies were in a battle for influence with Russia in the neighbouring country and said their chief aim was "preventing Syria from falling under the hegemony of America and Israel".

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

They have targeted Syrian troops as well as allied Hezbollah fighters and Iranian targets, according to monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last week, Israel’s outgoing defence minister, Naftali Bennett, pledged to keep up operations until Iran leaves Syria. But Nasrallah, in a televised speech, denied any Iranian troops were present in the war-torn country.

"In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ‘not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria’," he said. He said the Israelis were "attacking everything that is linked to missile production in Syria".

"They view the presence of Iran and resistance groups as a threat" against Israel in the future, he said.

Nasrallah said the Iranian experts were there with the aim of "advising and helping Syrian troops, and managing groups of Syrian, Arab and Islamic popular resistance forces".