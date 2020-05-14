Pak footballers salute healthcare professionals

KARACHI: As part of FIFA’s Humanity’s Heroes campaign, Pakistan’s national team players came forward to applaud the dedicated and hard-working healthcare workers and other professionals around the world who are working tirelessly to ensure society continues to function in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video released by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee in collaboration with FIFA on Tuesday, Pakistan’s men’s national team captain Saddam Hussain, forward Saadullah Khan, women’s national team skipper Hajra Khan and midfielder Sahar Zaman featured along the likes of football legends David Beckham, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Kaka to extend their gratitude towards humanity’s heroes.