PCB names Babar as new ODI captain

KARACHI: Under Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy, Pakistan won their last six One-day Internationals. But that fact couldn’t help the under-fire stumper as the country’s cricket authorities sacked him as ODI captain on Wednesday.

Instead, the 25-year-old Babar Azam, who had replaced Sarfraz as Pakistan Twenty20 International skipper last year, was installed as Pakistan’s new captain in the 50-overs format.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that while Babar will be Pakistan’s captain in both white-ball formats, Azhar Ali will continue to lead them in Tests.

Babar, who is currently regarded among the top batsmen in the world, has been named captain for the 2020-21 season during which Pakistan are scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions,” chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Wednesday.

“This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles. I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels.”

The decision to hand over the ODI captaincy to Babar ends a sustained period of ambiguity over the leadership of the Pakistan side in ODI cricket. Pakistan, who last played an ODI in September 2019, replaced Sarfaraz as captain for Tests and T20Is a month later, without making a formal announcement concerning ODI cricket. The assumption was Babar would take over the role in that format, too, but over recent weeks there had been speculation Sarfaraz might keep that job.

With this announcement, Babar cements his role as the highest profile cricketer currently in the country, and, crucially, heir apparent to Azhar Ali at Test level. At 35, Azhar is a decade older, and should Babar’s personal form and Pakistan’s white-ball results maintain a trajectory the board are satisfied by, Pakistan should have a clear successor, a luxury they did not have when Sarfaraz’s struggles with form necessitated a change of leadership at the top.

It was ODI cricket where Babar got his first international chance, one he grabbed with both hands from the get-go. A half-century on debut against Zimbabwe was followed by a string of steady scores, and he rose to international prominence when he became just the eighth ever player to strike three successive hundreds, all coming in a three-match series against West Indies. That led to a call-up to the Test side, and he has remained an immovable part of all three formats since.

Since Sarfaraz’s removal as captain, Pakistan have not yet played an ODI. They were scheduled to do so in the first week of April against Bangladesh in Lahore, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in its cancellation. Their next scheduled ODI, would, under normal circumstances, have come in the Netherlands in July, but that tour, too, has been cancelled. Pakistan may play a Test series in England in July, but Babar might get the chance to lead the 50-overs side out into the field only in October, when Pakistan are scheduled to play against South Africa. —with inputs from agencies