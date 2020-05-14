PCB appoints Nadeem on key post

LAHORE: Former Test spinner Nadeem Khan has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s director high performance following a robust recruitment process, says a PCB press release.

Nadeem was one of the 16 candidates who had applied for the role and was subsequently interviewed by Iqbal Qasim (chairman, Cricket Committee), Wasim Akram (member, Cricket Committee), David Parsons (Ex-performance director - ECB) and Wasim Khan (PCB chief executive).

Following his appointment, Nadeem has resigned as coordinator of the national men’s selection committee with immediate effect. Nadeem’s replacement will be announced in due course.

The position of a high performance director has been created during a restructuring process and following the departures of Director Academies Mudassar Nazar and Director Domestic Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid, who will finish their time at the PCB on May 31.

The high performance director will be responsible for managing and overseeing both the departments as the PCB believes the new structure will serve the game and its cricketers in a more seamless way.

Nadeem’s relevant experience for this role included setting up the Moin Khan Cricket Academy and not only reviving the UBL Sports Academy but also transforming it into a successful and self-sustaining financial proposition as well as a high-quality grooming institution for budding youngsters.

While the UBL Sports Complex presently has 1200 students, the UBL cricket team, during Nadeem’s tenure, reached the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2015-16 and won the Inter-Departmental One-Day Cup in 2017-18. It was also during Nadeem’s time that four UBL players graduated to the Pakistan men’s national cricket team and five featured in various pathway squads.

Before turning into a successful administrator the 50-year-old Nadeem played first-class cricket from 1986-87 to 2002-03. During this period, he played two Tests, two ODIs and 153 first-class matches.

Commenting on his appointment, Nadeem Khan said: “I am delighted to join the Pakistan Cricket Board at an exciting time when major reforms are taking place at all levels that are aimed at embracing international practices in an effort to enhance the overall standard of our cricket.

“Having previous experience in delivering performance systems and a tournament-winning side, I am looking forward to the challenges, competitive opportunities, and overseeing the development of the PCB High Performance Programme.”

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan welcomed Nadeem. “I want to welcome Nadeem Khan to the PCB family. He brings with him tremendous respect, integrity and a huge amount of cricket knowledge. Nadeem’s understanding of all aspects of player pathways, domestic cricket and high performance systems will be vital as we aim to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket through the new direction we are taking.”