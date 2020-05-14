Central Contracts: Amir, Wahab omitted; Shaheen gets Category A

ISLAMABAD: Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq defended the unexpected omission of the experienced pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali from the 18 players awarded central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

In a video press conference, Misbah said Hasan was sidelined on the basis of his form and fitness while young pacers were preferred over Amir and Wahab. “We cannot go beyond a set number. The fact of the matter is that we preferred youngsters,” he said.

“Wahab and Amir can still play in any format they want. The duo will enjoy the same status as Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik do. As far as Hasan is concerned he is not fit and ready for international cricket.”

Misbah also defended Sarfaraz Ahmed’s inclusion in Category ‘B’ despite the fact he hardly played any international cricket in the last six months. “He is in our future plan. What changed is our preference. Rizwan Ahmed now is our first choice keeper followed by Sarfaraz, who lost his place due to lack of fitness.”

Talented Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain were named in the Emerging Category. However, two glaring omissions were seen in that category as Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Musa Khan were not included in the list. Musa has not only played Test cricket but has shown immense potential as a pacer while Rohail has performed well as a batsman.

“We are planning to introduce an Elite Category in domestic cricket where other emerging players will also be accommodated. Imran Butt — the highest run-getter in domestic cricket — and Nauman, the highest wicket-taker in the 2019-20 first-class season, will also get a chance there,” Misbah added.

Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed were the two new faces in the list.

Meanwhile, the PCB also confirmed Azhar Ali as the Test captain while Babar Azam will lead both the ODI and T20I teams in the period during which Pakistan are scheduled to play nine Tests, six ODIs and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2020.

“I think it is right time for the PCB to elevate Babar as One-Day captain though we have no apparent ODI commitment for the next six months. But it is time for Babar to gain confidence and start leading from the front. When captains perform well, other players try to emulate him and that is why Babar got a chance to lead Pakistan in limited-overs formats.”

Left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took the most Test wickets for Pakistan in the 2019-20 season, is one of the four players to get promotions in the central contracts.

Shaheen, following his 18 Test and two T20I wickets, has moved up to Category A, while Abid Ali (174 runs in three Tests and 74 runs in an ODI), Mohammad Rizwan (212 runs and 16 dismissals in five Tests, 50 runs and two dismissals in five T20Is) and Shan Masood (396 runs in five Tests) have been awarded Category B.

In the forthcoming season, Pakistan are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland (July), three Tests and three T20Is in England (July-September), three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa (October), three ODIs and three T20Is at home against Zimbabwe (November), two Tests and three T20Is in New Zealand (December), two Tests and three T20Is at home against South Africa (January 2021) and two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (April 2021).

In addition to these bilateral series, Pakistan will also feature in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.