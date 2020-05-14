close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
May 14, 2020

Australian envoy makes ‘Chana chaat’ for Iftar

Islamabad

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
May 14, 2020

Islamabad: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw shared his love for the art of Pakistani cooking and traditional Iftar recipes. Turning to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Shaw shared with his followers a recipe and video of him preparing one of Pakistan’s most popular Iftar dishes, ‘Chana Chaat.’

“It is light and refreshing, and a perfect way to celebrate Ramazan,” High Commissioner said. “While we practice social distancing this Ramadan, it is good to find small ways to mark this holy month with family and community,’ he added.

Latest News

More From Islamabad