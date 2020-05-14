Universities to announce policies on examinations, admissions within week

Islamabad : The universities will announce their policies on examinations and admissions within one week. The decision was announced in of vice chancellor and Higher education Commission (HEC).

The purpose of examinations is to reward students for actions that will make them successful in their future lives. This was stated by the Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri in the meeting. He was responding to a question whether universities should promote students without any exam. "Examinations and assessments are an integral part of the teaching process.

Attempts to eliminate exams will have severe repercussions for educational quality and student achievement", he added. "Only fake degree mills issue degrees and certificates without verification ". This was the fourth meeting between HEC and the vice chancellors since the advent of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was convened to reach consensus on examinations policy, admissions policy, academic quality, and the academic calendar during the virus pandemic. The meeting decided that all attempts shall be made to protect the academic calendar. The special problems faced by graduating students will be addressed.

HEC will set up an appellate system to follow up on student complaints. Sharing their views on the occasion, the Vice Chancellors appreciated HEC for its proactive approach towards the impending academic hardships in the wake of lockdown and closure of universities. They agreed to come up with their examination policies, based on natures of examinations, aligned with their respective feasibility scenarios and needs of students.

Participants agreed that HEC and universities have shared objectives, as they want to save the semester, avoid disruption in academic calendar, motivate students to keep learning, and address the issues of graduating students. The common sentiment among the academic leadership is that that semester should not be allowed to go waste. There was also the shared concern that disruption in academic calendars is costly and takes a long time to correct, as the disruption of 1980s led to loss of time and quality with prolonged impact. All efforts must be made to sustain educational activities during this difficult period, so as to minimize any disruption in the academic calendar. HEC directed universities to formulate and publicly announce transparent policies on how they will conduct examinations at the end of the corona-affected semester.

HEC had canvassed the approaches being taken by universities all over the world, and had shared the most successful options with universities. However each option involved significant pros and cons. Universities could use any combination of the options as long as they met the minimum standards of readiness and shared the policy publicly. “Please review these options that we discussed today, formulate a clear policy on how this will be done, and share the policy as well as additional guidelines with your students, faculty as well as HEC.”

A clear policy is also needed on admissions In the light of the recent decisions by examination boards to announce results on the basis of past exams. Universities were asked to decide how they will evaluate these results in order to make admissions decisions.