Shibli Faraz says ‘naat’ linked to Pakistan’s cultural identity

Islamabad : Ramazan is the favorite month of Muslims; it is the month of the revelation of Qur’an, and a month when the hearts of Muslims are especially attracted to worship. Naat is a key component of our cultural identity. The most effective way to obtain riddance from the stress and strain that Coronavirus has inflicted on the society as a whole is to turn to Allah and to follow the path of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz expressed these views while speaking online as chief guest of a ‘naatiya mushaira’ organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Wednesday.

Shibli prayed to Allah to ease the difficulties facing Muslims and to protect Pakistan and the whole world from Coronavirus. The event was presided over by Dr. Raiz Majeed, with renowned poets from within Pakistan and abroad participating through video link.

Dr. Khurshid Rizvi, Dr. Tehseen Firaqi, Sabih Rehmani, and Prof. Jalil Aali were the guests of honour. The Chairman of PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented the introductory note while Mehboob Zafar moderated the mushaira.

Dr. Raiz Majeed said, new poets have written naat in the style of ghazal. He termed naat as the linguistic capital of Urdu language. Yousuf Khushk said, naat is probably the only genre in the world that has been written in most languages of the world, largely because faith is a part of every Muslim. He said, PAL has the honour to publish a ‘naat’ issue of its quarterly ‘Adabiyat’ magazine. In addition, the Academy conducts ‘naatiya mushaira’ every year during Ramazan and Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Poets participating from Islamabad and Rawalpindi included Ilyas Babar Awan, Parveen Tahir, Tabassum Akhlaq, Junaid Azar, Hassan Abbas Raza, Aysha Masood Malik, Shazia Akbar, and Naseem Sehar. From Lahore, the participants were Tahir, Asnath Kanwal, Dr. Hamida Shaheen, Dr. Khursheed Rizvi, Amber Salahuddin, Dr. Fakhr-ul-Haq Noori, and Yasmeen Hameed.

Dr. Najma Shaheen Khosa from Dera Ghazi Khan, Dr. Khalid Nadeem, Dr. Farah Shah, and Dr. Haroon Rasheed from Sargodha, Shehzad Baig from Faisalabad, Ali Gul Mirani from Sindh, Aftab Muztar and Sabih Rahmani from Karachi, Akhtar Dargahi from Rohri, Hassan Sheikh from Khairpur, Saghir Aslam, Aziz Ejaz, and Nasir Ali Syed from Peshawar, Ahmad Hussain Mujahid from Abbottabad, Sarwar Javed, Mohsin Shakeel, and Mushtaq Aajez , from Quetta, Ehsan Shah from Gilgit-Baltistan, Ahmad Ataullah, and Ejaz Nomani from Muzaffarabad, Noorin Talat Aruba from USA, and Dr. Khalid Abbas Al-Asadi from Madina recited their poetry through videolink.