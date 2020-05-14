‘Smart Lock Down’: Are we rushing to embrace a nightmare?

It was simply shocking. In fact, extremely frightening!

What this scribe witnessed while passing through the PWD main road, a big commercial hub catering to the needs of hundreds of thousands of people living in almost a dozen thickly populated private housing societies.

The response of public as well as trader community’s, towards the government decision to ease down the ‘lockdown’ appeared suicidal if one may believe what the scientists and the health care experts have to see about this ‘coronavirus’ pandemic .

Though the ‘Lock down’ was something we experienced for the first time in history, but one must confess that this is not the first time we have witnessed display of such reckless attitude.

We have been through the times when the menace of terrorism was at its peak in the country and not a day passed without suicide attacks, blasts or armed attacks incidents taking place.

And we have witnessed that while all over the world, or at least in a large part of the world, people immediately clear the area and try to stay away from the scenes of such acts of violence, allowing the law enforcing agencies personnel and ambulances to do their job with ease.

On the contrary, every time such an unfortunate incident occurred in Pakistan, we always saw people converging to the scene. And it was more than once that many people lost their lives in the second blast. “In the world people run away from a blast scene. In Pakistan we run towards the blast scene!” was a common satirical joke in those days.

And today what one had witnessed was utterly mindboggling. People were impatient, as if it was the last chance they were going to get to enter a shop. Women were carrying infant babies in their laps wearing no masks or gloves.

The shopkeepers seemed too excited to pay any attention to the guidelines issued by the government to protect their and customers’ lives. The security guards at the entrances of such stores and shops which can afford to hire a few, may have been efficient for 10 or may be 20 minutes in the beginning, asking people to observe distance in the queue and offered sanitizers. But then they also gave up!

Even the motorists and bikers on the roads and highway seemed overwhelmed. Only traffic police can tell as to how many road accidents happened on the first day of relief in this ‘Lock down’!

Meanwhile, the throats of doctors, the health workers and law enforcers and some political leaders are getting hoarse hollering blood over government decision to ease the ‘Lock down’!

One really wonders if the worst actually happened because of this public response on ease of ‘Lock down’, will we be able to handle the situation arising out of it? At least the doctors have already raised their arms in despair! Are we rushing towards a nightmare?