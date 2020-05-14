COVID-19 claims another life, 122 tested positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has claimed another life here in the district in last 24 hours while as many as 122 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 1958 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that 68-year old male patient died of COVID-19 in the district was a resident of Rawal Town from where as many as 27 deaths due to the illness have so far been reported. A total of 60 patients have so far died of the disease in Rawalpindi district.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has been showing a tremendous increase in the twin cities as so far, only 352 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases reached 1540 on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that in last one week, only 105 patients have achieved cure from COVID-19 in the twin cities while 722 new patients have been added to the existing pool of active cases.

As many as 79 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 1199 of which 260 have so far been discharged after treatment while 60 have lost their lives.

On Wednesday, a total of 405 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in the district while as many as 474 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that a total of 1837 persons belonging to the district were under quarantine at their homes in the district on Wednesday while another 669 have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.

On Wednesday, as many as 879 active cases of the disease were undergoing treatment in the district where as the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the district was 522 one week back.

The EDO added that 64 travelers who were tested positive for COVID-19 after reaching Pakistan from United Arab Emirates four days back have been in isolation at University of Engineering and Technology in Taxila while another 110 persons are in isolation at Fatima Jinnah Women University as the health department has yet to receive their results.

Meanwhile, another 43 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the federal capital taking tally to 759 of which six have lost their lives and 92 have recovered. On Wednesday, a total of 661 active cases of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the hospitals and in isolation at their homes in ICT. It is important that the number of active cases in ICT was 425 last week.