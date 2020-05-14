Easing lockdown: A health risk on mass level

LAHORE: Public appeasement was preferred over national interest, as the government eased lockdown without having capability to discipline the customers/traders on safety standard operation procedures (SOPs).

It avoided starting with megastores that are better prepared, as it would look like elite pleasing.

The way public at large ignored minimum safety precautions while flocking the markets and shops points out the glaring flaws in government strategy. No one should have been allowed in the street without a mask (even homemade).

The social distancing norms should have been ensured by the law enforcers. In fact, the government should have deployed its 750,000 strong tiger force (as the government claims to have registered such large number of volunteers).

They could have ensured full observation of safety measures in the streets and bazaars including proper social distancing. This would certainly have made the tigers unpopular among those that in breaking safety protocols risk not only their own health, but also of the public at large.

The shopkeepers were not prepared at all for observing COVID-19 protocols. They opened their shops in their usual way by encroaching outside their premises with products they want to sell.

The markets were as congested as ever because of these encroachments, and reduced the space for human movement.

Only few observed safety measures. The shopkeepers should not have entertained those customers who violated safety measures.

This was the time to instil discipline among consumers, and train them to wait for their turn on first come first serve basis; instead of creating a mad rush on the shop counters.

Given that the state lacks the required number of officials to monitor and manage the markets, the Tiger Force could have filled the gap. It would have also shown the dedication and spirit of the much touted volunteers.

They would be serving the health cause only. The citizens violating protocols would have had heated arguments with them. Some might have pick up a fight, but these cases could have been handled by law enforcers, who simply would have had to request violators to observe safety measures before entering markets.

It seems that the tigers have been retained for a more lucrative job of identifying the poor and hungry and get the relief on their recommendations. This would enhance their political standing among the electorate.

Government knew that it was not prepared to ease the lockdown without endangering the health of masses and risking the spread of the new coronavirus. It should have created awareness among the public and the consumers by allowing first to open the megastores.

Megastores and malls have the capability and capacity to ensure that all safety measures are observed. They can ensure that everyone who enters wears a facemask.

Many stores have already installed temperature check at the entrance, and those with elevated temperature are not allowed entry.

Staff with hand sanitizers is also at hand to ensure customers don’t spread the virus as they shop.

Since the megastores and malls are spacious they have already marked circles for consumers to ensure that only one person is in that circle, while the next is in a circle 6 feet away.

The government can easily ensure that these stores follow safety measures. Any failure can and should strictly be dealt with heavy fines or closure for a week. If these penalties are implemented, no large store would dare to violate safety measures for fear of closing down.

There are enough megastores in all large cities where consumers have choice to buy from grocery and clothing to electronics and cutlery. They could operate for a longer duration with safety protocols.

To open markets and bazaars, the government would have to follow a similar procedure. It would have to deal with sanitization, encroachment and other SOPs.

Once the system in megastores and malls is in place, trade leaders could then be taken to visit two or three other malls to devise safety protocols for their respective markets.

Controlled entry and exist is essential to ensure safety in open markets. Sanitizers need to be placed at entrance point of each market. There should be only one entrance and one exit in each market. All side entrances must be closed.

The government also needs to deal with encroachment in the current situation. Encroachment should result in closure of shop for three days.

The customers violating social distancing protocols should be turned away. The tigers if posted could do this thankless job.

The government cannot blame the public for violating pandemic protocols if the state is not prepared to discipline them.

Public has become the fodder of traders’ greed which is evident from increasing COVID-19 cases.