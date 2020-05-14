Makers slam FPCCI for calling tractors low quality

KARACHI: Local tractor industry has expressed surprise at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) claim in its budget proposal that the local tractors were low quality at high prices.

AlGhazi Tractors Limited CEO Mohammad Shahid Hussain said the fact is that Pakistan produces high quality agricultural tractors with a variety of working capacities in technical collaboration with renowned foreign manufacturers, including New Holland Tractors and Messey Ferguson, and "these tractors are by far the most economical compared to the rest of the world".

The local tractor industry was the premier industry of the country by all counts, he said, adding that it has achieved 95 percent localisation, which was why they were among the cheapest in the world, even cheaper than China, by a big margin.

“Pakistan is exporting tractors and its parts to Europe and Africa now, which is also a testament to their quality and competitiveness in the global market,” Hussain said.

Amid all its efforts to modernise agriculture and promote farm mechanisation, the local tractor industry has been going through its worst ever period in terms of sales and production for the last few years.

More than four tractor manufacturers in Pakistan have been operating at less than 50 percent of their combined capacity due to sluggish demand since before the pandemic, which has further damaged the industry.

The industry sold 70,887 tractors in FY2017/18 which was the highest annual sales in this decade. It dropped to 50,405 units in FY2018/19 and it stands at only 23,506 units during the first 9 months of the current fiscal.

Hussain agreed with the FPCCI that there was a lot of room for improvement in the agriculture sector by promoting farm mechanisation and spreading awareness about best practices in agriculture in the farmer fraternity.

“Tractor is a vital machine for the farmers and Pakistani tractors have proved their reliability as even 20-25 years old models are still operating in fields and this is because there is no dearth of spare parts of these tractors and excellent after sales service provided by the manufacturers throughout Pakistan,” the CEO said.