Malaysia sees slowest growth

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia´s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a decade during the first three months of the year as the coronavirus pandemic battered the country, but still managed to beat forecasts, data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent on-year in January-March, the central bank reported, compared with 3.6 percent growth in the previous quarter.

It was the worst figure since the economy shrank in 2009 during the global financial crisis, but strong domestic consumption provided support and helped defy gloomy forecasts of a one percent contraction.