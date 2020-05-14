SECP to conduct hearings

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to conduct hearings through video conferencing facility where respondents can make their hearing submissions from their respective safe locations, be it their offices or homes, a statement said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken in response to disruptions caused by COVID-19 emergency; however, it will be a permanent facility for participating in SECP adjudications related hearings, it added.

To this effect, the commission has approved major adjustments in standard operating procedures and internal guidelines allowing service of notices and orders through email, use of video conferencing facility for conducting hearings and extension in timelines for adjudication processes.

Show-cause notices and orders will now be served to respondents through emails. This will be in addition to traditional postal dispatches on registered address.

Moreover, for companies whose offices might closed or access to relevant records not possible, the commission has decided to relax submission timeline on request. These facilitative changes will create ease across all regulated sectors of SECP.