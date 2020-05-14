‘US virus emergency spending costly but worth it’

Washington: Crisis spending measures to confront the coronavirus pandemic are costly but worth the risk if they prevent even worse economic damage, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

As the shutdowns drag on, they could cause "lasting damage" to the US economy and more policies may be needed to deal with that risk, including spending beyond the nearly $3 trillion already approved by Congress, he warned.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech delivered remotely to the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"This tradeoff is one for our elected representatives, who wield powers of taxation and spending."

The United States has suffered over 82,000 deaths and more than 21 million job losses in less than two months, erasing all of the job gains of the past decade, with unemployment shooting up to 14.7 percent in April.

The US central bank has also rushed out a host of measures to lend to companies of all sizes, pumping liquidity into the financial system and easing regulations so banks can lend.

Powell said even more steps may be required and the Fed "will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way."