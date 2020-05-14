Corona archives

While the leaders of other countries have forged unity and decided to confront the Covid-19 pandemic through cooperation and coordination, in Pakistan, our politicians have failed to put aside their ceaseless bickering. Instead, they have politicized the issue and are using it as a cudgel with which to beat their opponents. They are oblivious to the fact that this disease effects everyone without discrimination. Our leaders need to shun their prejudices, grudges and differences and invent strategies that help minimize the spread of the virus while keeping the marginalized classes afloat.

The prime minister, the leader of the opposition and other parliamentarians need to contemplate as to why and how this terrible disease is surging in our country when it is easing down in others. The leaders need to do something if they want to be celebrated in the pages of history.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad