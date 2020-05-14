Democracy subverted

Prime Minister Imran Khan, like his predecessors, derives his legitimacy from the National Assembly, under the 1973 constitution. As does the bureaucracy, security establishment and the judiciary. It is parliament where all state policies must be debated and adopted. Pakistan avoided getting involved in the Iraq War because of a parliamentary vote. Pakistan is perhaps the only country which was geographically carved out of an existing Subcontinent, the culmination of an arduous democratic, political struggle. When we wavered from democratic processes and betrayed Quaid’s vision of a modern democratic welfare state, this country has ever since been in a perpetual crisis.

The root cause is undoubtedly the coup of October 1958 where a dictator destroyed the political order, abolished existing political parties, and targeted East Pakistani politicians under martial law regulations. All this was in total violation of the directive Jinnah gave while addressing officers at Staff College Quetta in 1949.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore