Thu May 14, 2020
Equal allotment

Newspost

 
The prime minister and the government are right to proceed in easing the lockdown, keeping in view the fragile economic condition of a substantial segment of our population. However, if God forbid the corona situation takes an alarming turn warranting a strict lockdown, I have a suggestion which might take care of providing at least basic meals to the poor.

Mosques can be made the focal point where cooked daal and roti are supplied twice a day to the poor. Supply of dry rations always gives rise to unequal distribution.

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

