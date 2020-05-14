Equal allotment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The prime minister and the government are right to proceed in easing the lockdown, keeping in view the fragile economic condition of a substantial segment of our population. However, if God forbid the corona situation takes an alarming turn warranting a strict lockdown, I have a suggestion which might take care of providing at least basic meals to the poor.
Mosques can be made the focal point where cooked daal and roti are supplied twice a day to the poor. Supply of dry rations always gives rise to unequal distribution.
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore