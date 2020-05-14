Danger in the neighbourhood

In a country not well known for its discipline or its civic sense, the decision by the federal government after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee – that we as citizens should ourselves assume responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by observing social distancing voluntarily and with discipline – was never going to work.

Evidence of this already came just a day after the lockdown was ‘relaxed’ in most parts of the country, with people in Lahore (and other cities) markets literally pouring over each other in the first frenzy of Eid buying. Similar scenes lie ahead. It is highly unlikely that people unaccustomed to observing measures that benefit the entire community but require some sacrifice will agree to distance themselves. This is all the more true given that so much confusion has been created over the Covid-19 pandemic, with the prime minister at times describing it as a ‘mild’ health problem, at other times agreeing that it carried more danger and creating entire labyrinths of confusion when it came to the question of lockdown.

Experts from within the country, including an entire host of doctors, have warned that lifting the lockdown, which was extremely poorly enforced in the first place, at a time when the number of cases and the number of deaths is still expanding is a hugely dangerous step. Currently, we are seeing about 1,000 new cases per day. Doctors also point out that the true rate of death will become apparent only two weeks after this rise and that the comforting notion also suggested by the PM that South Asians may somehow be protected against the virus because of their inherent immunity carries no scientific proof at all. In the UK, regardless of wealth and living conditions, more South Asians and other people of colour are dying of Covid-19 than white people.

There have been whispers from within the administration that what government has in mind is building a herd immunity. This is an extremely controversial idea and the only country that has seriously tried it out is Sweden. The results are extremely mixed, with a much higher death rate recorded in the country compared to its Scandinavian neighbours who have locked down, despite the fact that Swedes are believed to be among the most civic-minded people in Europe.

Civic-mindedness itself is not an easy idea to understand. According to social scientists including academics in behavioral economics and public health at the Johns Hopkins Carrey Business School and affiliate faculty of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, people who have secure jobs and can work remotely are more likely to comply with social distancing instructions. This is not hard to understand. The other factor is the degree to which they trust their government and believe its advice is accurate and for their benefit. This belief is high in all Scandinavian countries, even if it is sometimes flawed. The tendency to obey governments and not defy instructions is also deeply rooted, perhaps for somewhat different reasons, in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries.

Even in these circumstances, Hong Kong, which has been extremely successful in curbing even the second wave of the virus by easing lockdowns only after the spike had begun to flatten, has introduced electronic wristbands to monitor the location of persons asked to self isolate because they had been in contact with a victim of Covid-19.

People who follow government-introduced measures and believe they will have a positive impact wish their country to look good before the eyes of the world. There are also other factors which Pakistan does not appear to have handled too successfully. One is that a lack of confusion is imperative to gaining public cooperation. A study of Italians by the Johns Hopkins institutes listed above found that when people expect measures to last a relatively short time, they are less willing to comply if the measures are then extended for a longer period of time. This is called a ‘negative surprise’ by social scientists. The opposite is also true. When people expect measures to last a long period of time, such as several months, but then find they are in place for a much shorter period often prove to be more compliant. Managing expectations as well as building trust in the government is then essential to ensuring voluntary compliance with government decrees.

The fact that we lack on both these fronts and that people still seem unclear if Covid-19 is even a reality, it will be extremely difficult to ensure social distancing or responsible behaviour. We have already seen people openly violate the SOPs put in place for mosques during Ramazan. There have been very few penalties even in cases where blatant violations of the ‘rules’ are taking place. This relatively small sample would suggest that the idea put forward by the PM that people look after themselves will not work very well. This is all the more true in a situation where even now, they are not clear about the spread of the virus from one individual to the next and the fact that Covid-19 is unique in the pace of its spread.

No individual or group of individuals should have the right to determine who lives and who dies. To further complicate matters, the latest research emerging from the West shows that Covid-19 is capable of acting in different patterns and can claim the lives of very young people, including teenagers, because in some cases it leads to the formation of clots in the blood which can travel into the brain, the lungs or the kidneys and quickly destroy them. The results of more deaths than hospitals can cope with can be seen in Ecuador, where in a nation of 17 million nearly 2,000 have died and coffins are literally being left on footpaths by families who do not know what else to do.

This is something out of a horror story. Pakistan’s doctors fear that a relaxing of the lockdown combined with the lack of individual discipline will need to a rapidly worsening situation. Even Punjab said it had proposed that large towns in the province be kept shut down. Balochistan has refused to lift its lockdown given the spike in cases it has seen, while Sindh too was reluctant to do so. The pandemonium seen at NADRA offices as people collected funds given out for Covid-19 relief also reflects governmental failure to maintain its own advice. There is also an open lack of social distancing at other places and, while Imran Khan may have much sympathy for the poor, we wonder why he had not thought about them before as prices rose well ahead of the Covid-19 scourge and how he intends to prevent the flurry of deaths which could occur if Covid spreads into our shanty towns, with signs that this is already beginning to happen in Karachi. People still lack the will and understanding to voluntarily distance themselves.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

Email: [email protected]