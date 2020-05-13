Consequences if US reopens too Fast, says top govt expert

WASHINGTON: The US government’s top infectious disease expert Tuesday warned Congress that ending lockdowns too quickly could bring severe consequences including new outbreaks just as the country tries to overcome the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci told a Senate panel the federal government had developed guidelines for local jurisdictions on how to safely reopen activities, and a sustained decrease in cases for 14 days was a vital first step.

“If a community or a state or region doesn’t go by those guidelines and reopens... the consequences could be really serious,” said Fauci.

Fauci acknowledged that US deaths caused by the virus are likely higher than the roughly 80,000 fatalities in the current official government toll. This, he said, was because many people particularly in hardest-hit New York died at home before they could not be admitted to a hospital.

But he also said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects of a vaccine, with eight candidates currently undergoing clinical trials.

“We have many candidates and hope to have multiple winners,” he said.

“In other words, it’s multiple shots on goal.”

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the federal government’s virus response, was one of four top medical experts testifying remotely at the hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The New York Times had earlier reported that Fauci would warn the country would see “needless suffering and death” if it rushed too quickly to re-open, but the remarks did not eventually feature in his opening address.

There has been frequent speculation that Fauci’s forthright approach has irritated President Donald Trump, who has been accused of downplaying the dangers of the crisis as he rushes to restart the economy. Tuesday’s hearing was Fauci’s first appearance before Congress since Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13. – AFP