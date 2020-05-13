Global death toll of COVID-19 crosses 290,000

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 290,462 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to international media reports.

At least 4,310,946 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,566,775 are now considered recovered.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 82,855 out of 1,395,026 cases. Britain has the second highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases.

Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, Spain with 26,920 fatalities and 269,520 infections and France with 26,643 deaths and 177,423 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,919 cases. It has 78,171 recovered cases.

Russia has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases brought Russia’s total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and now behind only the United States and Spain which has reported 1,395,026 and 269,520 cases respectively.

Russia has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases per day for over a week.

Officials say the high number of cases reflects a huge testing campaign, with some 5.8 million tests carried out so far.

More than half of the cases have been reported in Moscow and the surrounding region. With only 2,116 virus deaths reported to date, Russia’s mortality rate has been much lower in comparison with other countries with similar infection rates.

Authorities say this is because Russia was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe, moving quickly to isolate travellers and people at risk, convert hospitals to treating virus patients and to test and quarantine those infected. But critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing officials of under-counting by blaming virus-related deaths on other causes.

Virus-hit Iran will reopen its mosques for three nights over the next week so that worshippers can pray during one of the holiest times of year, a minister said Tuesday.

The Islamic republic shut its mosques and shrines in March as part of its efforts to contain the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The reopening was granted for Laylat al-Qadr — a high point during the fasting month of Ramazan that marks when the Holy Quran was revealed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

But Health Minister Saeed Namaki sounded a note of caution as he announced that worshippers would be allowed to attend mosques and ceremonies for three of the next five nights.

“The biggest strategic mistake is to think that coronavirus is finished,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television. “At any time, we can go back to bad circumstances” due to “negligence”, said Namaki.

“Our priority is to hold ceremonies outdoors” such as “in stadiums”, he said, “so that social distancing is properly observed.”

His remarks came shortly before Iran announced another 48 deaths from the virus taking its overall toll to 6,733.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,481 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 110,767 since the start of the crisis.

In India, tens of thousands of people booked out seats on trains that were due to restart on Tuesday after a near seven-week lockdown, raising concerns of spreading the coronavirus in the absence of social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is starting to pull back from one of the world’s tightest lockdowns of 1.3 billion people that has left millions out of work and stranded in cities far from home while infections keep rising. State-run railways restarted services from New Delhi to 12 cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, and within an hour of opening, all seats were booked out online, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, South Korean authorities said they were using mobile phone data to trace Seoul nightclub visitors as they tackle a new coronavirus cluster, promising anonymity to those being tested due to the stigma surrounding homosexuality.

A spike of new cases, driven by the cluster in venues in Seoul’s Itaewon district — including several gay clubs — forced authorities to delay this week’s planned re-opening of schools. Seoul, as well as neighbouring Gyeonggi province and the nearby city of Incheon and the southern city of Daegu, has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars.