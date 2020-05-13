May 12 carnage anniversary: Slain lawyers yet to get justice

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday expressed dismay that the judiciary had not provided justice to the martyrs of May 12 carnage in Karachi even after 13 years.

“Dozens of political workers and lawyers were mowed down on the Karachi streets in broad daylight by the terrorist stooges of dictator for their struggle for a free and independent judiciary and supremacy of the Constitution and law,” he said in a statement issued on the 13th anniversary of May 12 carnage.

Bilawal said dictator Musharraf resorted to brutal attacks against the political workers and lawyers for demanding a free and independent judiciary.