BoD’s decision to sack compels: MD Inter-State Gas to quit

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Board of Directors (BoD) of Inter-State Gas System (ISGS) here on Tuesday in its stormy session decided with consensus to dismiss Managing Director Mobin Saulat for corrupt practices in accordance with a NAB letter and for becoming an approver (partner in crime) against former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for awarding contract of LNG terminal to the Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited (EETPL), one of the directors of Inter-State Gas System confirmed to The News.

"The decision was taken keeping in view the 14-page independent legal opinion of law firm RMA&Co. According to the copy of the legal opinion available with The News, the RMA &Co. in their opinion said Saulat’s continued association as MD will be detrimental to the interests of Inter State Gas Company as per statements of Mobin Saulat given as approver to NAB. It said Saulat does not appear to have conducted the duties assigned to him with complete probity, integrity, the courage to dissent and due diligence. The legal firm also mentions that Mobin Saulat admitted to connivance in what in his opinion, were transgressions of law amounting to corrupt practices.

"So it cannot, therefore, be said that Mobin Saulat continues to possess a reputation for disciplined and ongoing commitment to high ethical standards as required by the public sector companies (appointment of chief executive) guidelines, 2015."