Wed May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020

BoP announces relief amid corona crisis

May 13, 2020

LAHORE: In line with the Covid-19 relief policy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Bank of Punjab (BoP) has introduced three packages for its customers to help them pay wages to their staff.

In a message, the BoP President Zafar Masud has announced “Concessionary Refinance Facility for Payroll/Wages to pre-empt workers’ layoff”. He also announced Concessionary Refinance Facility for Hospitals and Medical Centres.

He said the BoP was also offering a “10-year Concessionary Temporary Economic Relief Package for Industries”, besides announcing deferment of payment of loan instalments for one year.

