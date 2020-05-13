Toilet duty for Jakarta’s social distancing violators

JAKARTA: Indonesians who violate social distancing rules in the capital could soon find themselves forced to clean toilets to atone for their sins.

Latrine duty is among a range of punishments listed in new rules aimed at battling coronavirus infections in the Southeast Asian megacity of Jakarta.

Going outside without a mask can result in a 250,000 rupiah ($17) fine, while residents gathering in crowds could be forced to clean public facilities -- including toilets -- while wearing a vest that labels them as rule-breakers.

Firms that ignore shutdown orders or violate public-health rules can be hit with fines of up to 50 million rupiah under rules made public this week.

Jakarta -- a sprawling city home to some 30 million -- imposed a partial lockdown last month as virus infections surged and critics warned of a looming public health disaster.