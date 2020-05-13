Amid global pandemic: Pakistan, S Arabia agree for welfare of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Tuesday agreed to step up their efforts for betterment of the Overseas Pakistanis in the Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was agreed between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labour of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Dr Abdullah Bin Naseer Abuthnain during an online meeting held here through a video link. “During the conversation, both sides agreed to work together to benefit overseas Pakistanis in KSA during the COVID-19,” said the OP&HRD ministry in a tweet.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development KSA, both the dignitaries discussed developments in the Saudi labour market evolved from the corona pandemic crisis, and their impact on the workforce in the Kingdom.

The Saudi ministry said, “During the meeting, Dr Abuthnain highlighted some of the major initiatives launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the labour market and the workforce, including enabling expatriates to return to their countries during the current crisis.”