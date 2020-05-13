Malaysia seizes hundreds of migrants in lockdown raid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detained 1,368 undocumented migrants in an area under lockdown in the latest such raid despite fears the crackdown could push vulnerable people into hiding and increase the risk of coronavirus infection in overcrowded detention centres, foreign media reported.

The people from Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Myanmar and Bangladesh were rounded up in an area near a large market just outside the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, the Immigration Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The raid on Monday, which included 261 women and 98 children, followed a similar roundup last week, which alarmed the United Nations and rights groups.

The migrants’ offences included lacking proper identification, overstaying, and holding false papers, authorities said. They have defended the arrests as necessary to preserve law and prevent the migrants from travelling.