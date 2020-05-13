Trump backs Tesla on reopening after Musk defies order

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump sided with Tesla on Tuesday, calling for California authorities to allow the reopening of the electric carmaker´s assembly plant after company chief Elon Musk said he was defying local authorities.

Trump´s comments came a day after Musk said he was restarting production at the plant in Fremont, California and after a series of angry tirades against the state´s lockdown policies to contain the coronavirus pandemic. "California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump said in a tweet.

Musk said Monday the company was resuming production, defying authorities and escalating a feud over the Pacific state´s pandemic shutdown. "I will be on the line with everyone else," Musk tweeted. "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Musk´s move comes amid rising disputes over the pace of easing the lockdowns imposed by states to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Over the weekend, Musk threatened to move Tesla´s headquarters and factory out of California as a result of the standoff.

Following Musk´s

statement, Alameda County´s office of emergency services said Tesla was only allowed to maintain "minimum basic operations" until officials approve a plan.