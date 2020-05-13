UK rail worker dies from virus after spitting assault

LONDON: A railway station worker in Britain died from COVID-19 after she was spat at and coughed over by someone claiming to have the virus, her trade union said Tuesday.

The shocking attack has been widely condemned with Downing Street calling it "despicable". The transport union TSSA said Belly Mujinga, 47, contracted the virus with a colleague within days of the assault on the pair at London´s Victoria station on March 22. "They were out on the concourse by the ticket office when they were assaulted by a member of the public who spat at them," the union said in a statement. "The man coughed over them and told them he had the virus." After falling ill, Mujinga was taken to hospital on April 2 and put on a ventilator, it added.