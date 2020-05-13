close
Wed May 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 13, 2020

UK rail worker dies from virus after spitting assault

Top Story

AFP
May 13, 2020

LONDON: A railway station worker in Britain died from COVID-19 after she was spat at and coughed over by someone claiming to have the virus, her trade union said Tuesday.

The shocking attack has been widely condemned with Downing Street calling it "despicable". The transport union TSSA said Belly Mujinga, 47, contracted the virus with a colleague within days of the assault on the pair at London´s Victoria station on March 22. "They were out on the concourse by the ticket office when they were assaulted by a member of the public who spat at them," the union said in a statement. "The man coughed over them and told them he had the virus." After falling ill, Mujinga was taken to hospital on April 2 and put on a ventilator, it added.

Latest News

More From Top Story