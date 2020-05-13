Rule of law, services for independent judiciary, media crime of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief

Petition before LHC contends attempts made to criminalise 34-year-old civil matter; parties to deal, land owners, LDA didn’t object; every owner had right to 15 one-canal plots; allegation of illegal allocation of streets, additional land a farce; LDA showed its prudence, saved expenses of streets construction; Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman cannot be blamed for change in master plan by LDA; charge of paying less-than-market price wrong; further detention violation of rights guaranteed under Constitution; arrest at complaint verification stage violation of court’s orders; detention without hearing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman violates basic rights; Counsel Amjad Pervaiz represents Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for details of petition, please visit www.thenews.com.pk

