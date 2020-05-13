Global death toll of COVID-19 crosses 290,000

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 290,462 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to international media reports.

At least 4,310,946 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,566,775 are now considered recovered.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 82,855 out of 1,395,026 cases. Britain has the second highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases.

Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, Spain with 26,920 fatalities and 269,520 infections and France with 26,643 deaths and 177,423 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,919 cases. It has 78,171 recovered cases.

Russia has the world´s second-highest number of coronavirus infections after reporting another 10,899 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases brought Russia´s total to 232,243, surpassing the number of infections in Britain and now behind only the United States and Spain which has reported 1,395,026 and 269,520 cases respectively.

Russia has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases per day for over a week.

Officials say the high number of cases reflects a huge testing campaign, with some 5.8 million tests carried out so far.

More than half of the cases have been reported in Moscow and the surrounding region. With only 2,116 virus deaths reported to date, Russia´s mortality rate has been much lower in comparison with other countries with similar infection rates.

Authorities say this is because Russia was able to learn lessons from the experiences of western Europe, moving quickly to isolate travellers and people at risk, convert hospitals to treating virus patients and to test and quarantine those infected. But critics have cast doubt on the numbers, accusing officials of under-counting by blaming virus-related deaths on other causes.

Virus-hit Iran will reopen its mosques for three nights over the next week so that worshippers can pray during one of the holiest times of year, a minister said Tuesday.

The Islamic republic shut its mosques and shrines in March as part of its efforts to contain the Middle East´s deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The reopening was granted for Laylat al-Qadr -- a high point during the fasting month of Ramazan that marks when the Holy Quran was revealed to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

But Health Minister Saeed Namaki sounded a note of caution as he announced that worshippers would be allowed to attend mosques and ceremonies for three of the next five nights.

"The biggest strategic mistake is to think that coronavirus is finished," he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

"At any time, we can go back to bad circumstances" due to "negligence", said Namaki.

"Our priority is to hold ceremonies outdoors" such as "in stadiums", he said, "so that social distancing is properly observed." His remarks came shortly before Iran announced another 48 deaths from the virus taking its overall toll to 6,733.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,481 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 110,767 since the start of the crisis.

In India, tens of thousands of people booked out seats on trains that were due to restart on Tuesday after a near seven-week lockdown, raising concerns of spreading the coronavirus in the absence of social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is starting to pull back from one of the world’s tightest lockdowns of 1.3 billion people that has left millions out of work and stranded in cities far from home while infections keep rising.

State-run railways restarted services from New Delhi to 12 cities including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, and within an hour of opening, all seats were booked out online, a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, South Korean authorities said they were using mobile phone data to trace Seoul nightclub visitors as they tackle a new coronavirus cluster, promising anonymity to those being tested due to the stigma surrounding homosexuality.

A spike of new cases, driven by the cluster in venues in Seoul´s Itaewon district -- including several gay clubs -- forced authorities to delay this week´s planned re-opening of schools.

Seoul, as well as neighbouring Gyeonggi province and the nearby city of Incheon and the southern city of Daegu, has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars.

New Zealand´s Electoral Commission has unveiled measures designed to allow elections to proceed as planned in September despite the coronavirus threat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the September 19 election date in January, before the global scale of the contagion was apparent, and has repeatedly said she does not plan to move it.

New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus may be thousands of fatalities worse than the tally kept by the city and state, according to an analysis released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between March 11 and May 2, about 24,000 more people died in the city than researchers would ordinarily expect during that time period, the report said.

That’s about 5,300 more deaths than were blamed on the coronavirus in official tallies during those weeks.

Some of those excess fatalities could be COVID-19 deaths that went uncounted because a person died at home, or without medical providers realizing they were infected, the researchers at New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said. It might also represent a ripple effect of the health crisis, they wrote. Public fear over contracting the virus and the enormous strain on hospitals might have led to delays in people seeking or receiving lifesaving care for unrelated conditions like heart disease or diabetes.

The United States Tuesday logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organisation hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.

Optimism was tempered by the increasingly dire economic situation, with France showing a huge fall in activity last month and a warning that a major US airline would likely go under because of the pandemic, as jobs vanish and businesses go to the wall.

Infection rates in many countries have started to slow, the WHO noted, with weeks of lockdown paying dividends.

"The good news is that there has been a great deal of success in slowing the virus and ultimately saving lives," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

But the global health body warned of a second wave of transmission, with emergencies chief Michael Ryan lamenting that some governments were choosing to "drive through this blind" by not ramping up capacity to test and trace.

Swathes of the US have opened up in recent days, despite warnings that the virus is not fully under control in the world´s worst-hit country.

The virus appeared to have gained a foothold in the White House over the weekend, with a second confirmed case in the West Wing.

Staff there were told Monday they had to wear masks at work, and Donald Trump said he might limit contact with his deputy after an aide to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive.

Trump, who is desperately seeking to reboot the economy ahead of the November election, said the US was making "tremendous strides" in ramping up testing and the number of virus infections is "coming down very rapidly."

He said it was essential to get the country reopened.