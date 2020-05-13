Saudi Arabia to enforce 24-hour curfew during Eid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour curfew and total lockdown from May 23 (Ramazan 30) to May 27 (Shawwal 4) in all cities and regions across the Kingdom. The period coincides with the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, says the Saudi Gazette report on Tuesday. The directives issued with regard to social distancing, including banning gatherings of more than five or more people will continue, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency. Permission for economic and commercial activities that are exempted from previous decisions, and those referred to in the royal order issued on April 25 will continue during the period from May 14 to 22, the ministry said. The partial curfew relaxation for eight hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will also continue in all cities and regions of the Kingdom, with the exception of Makkah city, during this period.