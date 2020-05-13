NA speaker shifted home after tested negative for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar was shifted from the hospital to his residence on Tuesday evening as he was tested negative for coronavirus in a subsequent test conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH). Asad Qaiser quarantined himself at his official residence in Islamabad after being tested for coronavirus during last week of April. He was admitted to a private hospital few days ago for getting better healthcare. The NA Speaker on Tuesday was again tested for coronavirus and the reports revealed him negative from the virus. The doctors discharged him from hospital. The Speaker in his message through his private tweeter handle thanked all the dignitaries, his fellow parliamentarians, friends, general public and his constituents for their good wishes and prayers. “The test reports of his children of COVID-19 will come today (Wednesday) and pray to Almighty Allah for their recovery also,” he stated in message from his twitter account. He asked all the Pakistanis to follow the health guidelines to save themselves and others from this pandemic. He, after fully recuperating and advised by his doctors, would resume his official duties as NA Speaker.

Asad Qaisar said in his video message that he made a mission of his life that he would establish a foundation in his father’s name in which he would work for the poor people, education, health and agriculture and dedicate his life for the people of Pakistan.